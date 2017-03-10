Grimm selling props from show at massive Portland garage sale

Just a tiny bit of the inventory of the Grimm garage sale in Portland that's taking place March 11, 12, 13

PORTLAND, OR - The final episode of NBC's 'Grimm' airs on March 31, but you can own a piece of the show forever. They're selling off their massive store of props this weekend. The sale takes place March 11, 12, and 13th in Portland, where they shot the popular show.

Fans will find everything from fake rats, to creepy candelabras, to masks, to furniture, to clothing at this very Grimm garage sale. Just be careful if you purchase one of those mirrors!

Click here for more information and photos.

