Grimm selling props from show at massive Portland garage sale
The final episode of NBC's 'Grimm' airs on March 31, but you can own a piece of the show forever. They're selling off their massive store of props this weekend. The sale takes place March 11, 12, and 13th in Portland, where they shot the popular show.
KING 8:06 PM. PST March 10, 2017
