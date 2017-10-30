Grimm Manor scares up Halloween fun in Lacey

Looking for a good scare this Halloween? You might want to check out the winner of Evening's Halloween House contest — Grimm Manor in Lacey.
This family-friendly haunted house is the work of Dennis and Darla Kaufmann. It all began as birthday party decorations for the Kaufmann's daughter Destiny who was born on Halloween 20 years ago. Dennis spends two weeks putting everything together.
The Kaufmanns are expecting as many as 400 trick-or-treaters on Halloween and have bought 60 pounds of candy.
Grimm Manor
6647 Columbine Ct SE
Lacey, WA 98513
You should also visit the runners-up for the Evening Halloween House. Both homes are located in Seattle.
Eyeball House
2869 W Government Way
Seattle, WA 98199
Hauntlake
2236 East Blaine Street
Seattle, WA 98112
