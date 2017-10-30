Grimm Manor scares up Halloween fun in Lacey

Looking for a good scare this Halloween? You might want to check out the winner of Evening's Halloween House contest — Grimm Manor in Lacey.

This family-friendly haunted house is the work of Dennis and Darla Kaufmann. It all began as birthday party decorations for the Kaufmann's daughter Destiny who was born on Halloween 20 years ago. Dennis spends two weeks putting everything together.

The Kaufmanns are expecting as many as 400 trick-or-treaters on Halloween and have bought 60 pounds of candy.

Grimm Manor

6647 Columbine Ct SE

Lacey, WA 98513

You should also visit the runners-up for the Evening Halloween House. Both homes are located in Seattle.

Eyeball House

2869 W Government Way

Seattle, WA 98199

Hauntlake

2236 East Blaine Street

Seattle, WA 98112

