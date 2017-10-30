Grimm Manor scares up Halloween fun in Lacey - KING 5 Evening

Looking for a good scare this Halloween? You might want to check out the winner of Evening's Halloween House contest - Grimm Manor in Lacey. 6647 Columbine Ct SE Lacey, WA 98513

KING 7:50 PM. PDT October 30, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories