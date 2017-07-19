Greenlake Pitch & Putt lets you relax on the golf course

Bill and Bud have played Greenlake Pitch & Putt every week for more than a decade.

SEATTLE - It is a rare golf course where it's perfectly acceptable to tee off in bare feet, but such is the case at Greenlake Pitch & Putt in Seattle.

"This is probably the best par 3 course in the country," says Bud Fenstermaker. This soon-to-be 90-year-old's played here with Bill Tharrington every week for more than a decade.

Many mistake it for a mini-golf course. But it's a legit, par-3 track where all you need is a pitching wedge and a putter.

Dione Taitch has been around the place since she was 9. Her family's run the 6-acre course tucked along the southeast corner of Green Lake for more than 30 years.

Most days you'll share your round with the course dog Missy. You can play the full 9 in about an hour.

It takes Bud a little longer, he says. But he does have two holes in one here!

A round costs $8.

Greenlake Pitch & Putt

(206) 632-2280

5701 Green Lake Way N, Seattle, WA 98103

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV