Great News for fans of newsroom comedy

LOS ANGELES - If you're looking for solid journalism, this ain't it. But in its first season, Great News did deliver great comedy.
"I think it's a good show," said co-star Horatio Sans. "Like, when I go to my allergist, he goes, 'Hey, I like your show.' And I go, 'Hey, yeah, thanks. I like it too.'"
Now the show is back for Season Two.
Comedy veteran Andrea Martin stars as an overbearing mom to a TV producer played by Briga Heelan. The Great News cast is like a family, too.
Sans said, "We all kind of amuse each other, I think."
"The relationship has blossomed in a very real way, not just characters that we play on TV," added Martin.
"We just laugh," Heelan said, "and I think we got really lucky that we get each other."
John Michael Higgins and Nicole Richie co-anchor the show's fictional newscast.
"I like my anchor voice. I feel safe," joked Richie.
"I feel safe when you use the anchor voice," responded Higgins.
This season, Executive Producer Tina Fey joins the cast in a guest role.
"I've entered a show that I've been watching," said Fey. "It's pretty fun."
And that's great news for viewers.
Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs