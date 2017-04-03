Great deals galore during Seattle Restaurant Week

Seattle Restaurant Week is here! With more than 165 restaurants across Western Washington taking part, there's no shortage of delicious options.

From April 2 to April 6 and April 9 to April 13 participating restaurants are serving up three-course dinners for just $35. Some places are also offering three-course lunch options for $18. This is a great excuse to try out some of Seattle's finest restaurants!

We kicked off Seattle Restaurant Week with a trip to Palace Kitchen, one of our favorite Tom Douglas restaurants. Chef Nathan Crave has crafted a course menu that features several spring dishes, including sautéed asparagus with parmesan custard, poached rhubarb and bacon salt.

A couple SRW dishes, albacore tuna, fried einkorn, roasted cauliflower, baby arugula and some west coast asparagus, parmesan custard, smoked bacon, poached rhubarb hot so hot!! 😉😉😉💋💋💋❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Nathan Crave (@nathancrave) on Apr 1, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

We also tried Chef Crave's seared albacore tuna entree. It's served with roasted cauliflower, fried einkorn, baby arugula, and smoked hazelnuts. Palace Kitchen also has plenty of craft cocktail options that will pair great with any meal!

Location:

2030 5t Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

Phone: (206) 448- 2001

Hours:

4:30pm- 1am Daily (YES, Palace Kitchen offers their full menu until 1 a.m.!)

© 2017 KING-TV