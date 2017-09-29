Grammy winner Chris Botti is a man with only one true possession

SEATTLE - Portland native and Grammy award winning jazz trumpeter Chris Botti performs with the Seattle Symphony this weekend.Botti has had four #1 jazz albums, but he has also played with musicians like Paul Simon and Sting.



We first asked Botti to introduce his significant other, his trumpet.

Well I am the rare artist who doesn’t own any possessions.I live in a hotel in New York. I own nothing. No storage locker. No car . Nothing. And this is my prized possession: It's a 1939 Martin Committee trumpet. As far as trumpets go it’s one of the oldest and its very rare and I love it. Just resonates with me and I have to take care of it by practicing many hours a day, but that's alright. It looks a little worn down but that's okay. That’s just from love.



We asked what he is doing with the Seattle Symphony this weekend



I’m fortunate enough to travel the world with an incredible band. All of them are all stars, Grammy winners all that stuff so, if you look at the history of pop music most people have a song that's associated with them. I dont really’ have that. What I have is people know when they come they’re going to get a real night of entertainment with top notch, incredible musicians rather than Oh did he play that song at the end of the night that everyone went kind of you know?



Finally we asked what it means to Botti to play Seattle.

I'm from the Pacific Northwest so it's always fun to come back to this familiar weather and I love it here. It's a very sophisticated worldly town and I love coming here. Then it’s back on the road and off to Rio next week.

Chris Botti performs with the Seattle Symphony this weekend at Benaroya Hall. Tickets are still available for all shows.





