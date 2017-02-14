Got stress? Reset your head at Reset Suites

A hard working KING 5 employee tries out the nap room.

SEATTLE - On the fourth floor of an office building on Sixth Avenue, I have entered a sanctuary for the stressed out: a dark, blue lit relaxation room at Reset Suites.

“Right now just focus on your breathing.”

The woman with the soothing voice is relaxation artist Rachel Miller.

“This place is for people who have high stress jobs, work really hard and really just need to get away from the stresses of the day,” she says.

I'm trying the "Guided Relaxation" package.Twenty minutes for thirty dollars.

They also offer a Nap Room.The blinds are drawn so clients can snuggle inside a gigantic foam bean bag bed and get some shut eye.That’s twenty minutes for $20.

Owner Jeremiah Habets works in the high stress tech industry so you can imagine how he came up with the idea.

“We're all trying really hard to invent the future,” he says. “The city's so big now. And they're so many people and the property prices are going up so everyone's really competitive, and we view this as way to find that extra 20 minutes to come in, get your head right, and kind of reset your attitude.”

Works for me.

“It's like you turn the page,” says Miller. “It's a new chapter, and it takes such a small amount of time to get people to that calming experience.”

Reset Suites is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM.

