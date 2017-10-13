Goodwill is your one-stop shop for Halloween

In search of a Halloween costume or some spooky decorations? You can get it all at Goodwill at prices that won't break the bank.

Choose from a great selection of new or gently used costumes along with make-up, wigs and other accessories. You can also use your imagination while browsing rows of clothing to create a one-of-a-kind look.

Goodwill dressed Saint and Jim for Halloween. (photo: KING)

Seattle Goodwill stores have costume consultants available every weekend in October to help shoppers find everything they need for the perfect costume.

