Goodguys Rod and Custom Show in Puyallup

Celebrate American car culture with cool cars, cool people, and good times

Diane Lewis , KING 7:30 PM. PDT July 28, 2017

PUYALLUP, WASH. -  

The Goodguys car show is in Puyallup this weekend. Their mission? "To celebrate their passion for great American Car Culture, bringing together cool cars, cool people, and good times!"

Goodguys 30th Pacific Northwest Nationals
July 28-30, 2017
Washington State Fair Events Center - Puyallup
110 9th Avenue SW, Puyallup, WA 98371-0162

Visit the Website: The Goodguys Rod & Custom Association

 

