Get your taco fix at Pablo y Pablo in Wallingford

SEATTLE, WASH. - With homemade tortillas, fresh salsas, hearty nachos and tacos galore, you really can't go wrong with a trip to Wallingford's Pablo y Pablo.

Named after painter Pablo Picasso and poet Pablo Neruda, Pablo y Pablo emulates their famed friendship with it's warm and inviting atmosphere. The extensive menu features some classic Mexican dishes like carnitas tacos and grilled street corn. But Chef Oscar Monroy brings some fusion to the plate, with dishes like pork belly bahn mi tacos.

We also tried and loved (read, devoured) the classic nachos. It's a great shareable plate, that towers with layers of chips, queso, pickled jalapeno, crema and guac. But as the menu says, why stop there? We recommend adding grilled steak to round out your nacho experience.

LOCATION:

Wallingford

1605 N. 34th Street

Seattle, WA 98103

206.973.3505

HOURS:

Weekdays: 11am-close

Weekends: 9am-close

Weekend Brunch: 9am-3pm

Happy Hour: M-F, 3-6pm

