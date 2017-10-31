Get your spook on at Georgetown Morgue

SEATTLE - If you're a thrill seeker looking for a good scare, look no further than Georgetown Morgue. Within the haunted maze you'll discover tales of the Morgue's spooky history. It opened in 1928 as a morgue, and over time served as a crematorium and even a meat packing plant.



Today, zombie brides, vampires, and scary clowns haunt the halls scaring all who dare to enter.



The Georgetown Morgue Haunted House is open until 11 p.m. on Halloween night. If you'll be busy trick-or-treating on Halloween, the Morgue is hosting an encore haunts on Friday November 3rd and 4th from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Georgetown Morgue or in advance online. The Haunted House is located at 5000 E. Marginal Way, S. Seattle, WA 98134

