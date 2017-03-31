Get the hottest hair and fashion trends for spring on one Seattle block

Coupe Rokei salon features pearl-colored hair - a trendy shade for spring.

High-end consignment boutique Sell Your Sole and Coupe Rokei salon joined forces in downtown Seattle to showcase some of spring’s hottest trends.

For hair, Brigitte Bardot inspired up-dos are in season. So is the timeless pixie cut, and a new take on 1970's shags.

"We call it the shag-like shag,” said Coupe Rokei owner Rory McGowan. “So it's kind of rock star-y but it's feminine at the same time."

The hair color of choice is a creamy, pearly, rose gold.

For fashion, it’s time to shed layers and show some skin.

“One of the largest trends this year is off-the-shoulder blouses and paper bag pants,” said Natalia Wittke, owner of Sell Your Sole.

Metallics and florals are also back in style, along with vivid colors, pants and platform sandals.

Sell Your Sole features designer spring styles for 50-70% off retail, and has an in-house stylist on hand every Friday, Saturday and Monday.

"The things that women dream about, they can find them here at their budget,” Wittke said.

Coupe Rokei and Sell Your Sole are both located on First Avenue in downtown Seattle. It takes about three minutes to walk from one to the other.

