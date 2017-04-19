Georgetown's hottest new restaurant serves Nashville hot chicken

Nashville hot chicken comes in three levels of heat at Sisters and Brothers in the Georgetown neighborhood.

Imagine the best fried chicken you've ever had, then crank up the heat till it hurts.

The result is Nashville hot chicken – the featured item at Seattle's Sisters and Brothers.

"The hotter you get it, the more fun it is to eat,” said owner Jake Manny.

The regional favorite is available at various spots in the Music City. Manny, a Northwest native, first tried it when he moved to Nashville a few years ago.

"I got it as hot as I possibly could, and I cried the whole time,” he said, laughing. “But it was amazing, it was the best chicken I've ever had in my life.”

After moving back to Seattle, Manny and two partners opened Sisters and Brothers and lines are already out the door.

There are three levels of heat to choose from: “mild,” which is hot; “hot,” which is very hot; and “insane,” which is self-explanatory.

Every piece of chicken is made to order, so diners sometimes wait for 25 minutes to get their order.

But they’re not complaining.

"The chicken is so worth the wait, it's really delicious,” Manny said.

Sisters and Brothers is located on South Albro Place in the Georgetown neighborhood, across the street from Boeing Field.

They’re open Tuesday through Sunday.

Sisters and Brothers

206.762.3767

1128 S Albro Place

Seattle, WA 98108

© 2017 KING-TV