KING
Close

Garden Wars 2017! Team Evening v. King5 News

Michael King, KING 4:25 PM. PST February 24, 2017

SEATTLE - In a resounding upset, Team Evening defeated Team King5News at the annual Garden Wars at the Northwest Flower and Garden Show at the Washington State Convention Center.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories