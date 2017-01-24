Gambia born and Seattle raised Binta Dibba competes in America's Next Top Model

Binta Dibba is one of two Seattle women competing on America's Next top Model Cycle 23.

SEATTLE - It's a long journey from the African nation of Gambia to the runway of America's Next Top Model, but Binta Gibba is taking that trip in style.

The five-foot-nine beauty had been encouraged to strike a pose ever since she was a little girl.

“I was always that skinny tall girl,” said Binta.

At age 13, she moved to Seattle and finally gave modelling a try.

“When you see your images, you're like, ‘Whoa! This is me!’” said Binta. “My body is a model. My mind is a model. My face, my smile is a model. So I am a model. I'll always be a model.”

Binta applied to be a contestant on the new season of America's Next Top Model as the show was moving to its new home on VH1.

“I emailed them. Emailed them again,” said Binta. “Probably emailed them again.”

She got the nod, and now she's in the thick of it.

A high-profile spat between Binta and fellow model Courtney Nelson revealed some of the tension between contestants.

“She was telling the other girls and everyone who would listen that I mistreated her,” said Binta. “Me and Courtney, our relationship is a little weird, but there's definitely respect.”

No matter where America's Next Top Model leads this top model, Binta Dibba is ready for the rest of her incredible journey.

“Making good use out of myself, helping myself, helping may family, helping people around me, and just being the best of me,” said Binta.

