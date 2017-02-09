Furniture store helps homeless families

Furniture sales at Fusion Decor Boutique in Federal Way help fund temporary housing for homeless families. (Photo: KING TV)

FEDERAL WAY, WASH. - Fusion Décor Boutique doesn’t just sell high-end home goods.

It also supports good homes for families in need.

"It's just a win-win situation for everybody,” said volunteer Sheri Koshork. “I have never volunteered at a place where I so look forward every day to going in.”

The store sells new and gently used furniture for deep discounts.

Pieces are donated from individuals and furniture companies like La-Z-Boy and Selden’s.

All proceeds support FUSION, a nonprofit founded by Peggy LaPorte in 1993.

"(It stands for) Friends United to Shelter the Indigent, Oppressed and Needy," explained store manager Kristen Jacka.

The organization provides temporary housing for homeless families. It operates 19 furnished, decorated units in Federal Way and Northeast Tacoma.

Bolivar Miraba, his wife and 4 year old daughter live in one of them. They lost their home after flooding and a medical emergency drained their resources.

"Thank God for this organization,” he said. "For me, to see my daughter smile… that makes me happy. That's the only thing I want in my life, to see my family happy."

Customers also benefit from the store’s business model, because prices are so reasonable. The merchandise is also high quality – a Flexsteel couch (which can retail for upwards of $2,000) was priced at $150.

The store also has a low overhead, because it’s run entirely by volunteers.

"We are giving people hope,” Jacka said. “And that's all we really want to do."

Fusion Décor Boutique is located inside Federal Way’s Gateway Center, and operates Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm.

Donations are welcome from anywhere in the Puget Sound, and Fusion offers a pick-up service.

