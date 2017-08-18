Funko debuts its first storefront in downtown Everett

EVERETT, WASH. - Funko is a leading pop culture product company known for its whimsical, fun and unique products that enable fans to express their affinity for their favorite “something” — whether it's a movie, TV show, video game, musician or sports team.

The new downtown Everett store is a 17,000 square foot retail space and is customized in true Funko fashion.

The storefront features immersive worlds inspired by Marvel, DC Comics, Star Wars, Harry Potter and more, and allows guests to explore massive displays featuring new products, exclusive items, and giant Funko figures.

Funko Pop-Culture Store

2802 Wetmore Ave, Everett, WA 98201

