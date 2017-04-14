Fun times full of hot air

Hours before the kids get to bounce, National Event Pro Brian Camat and his men are here literally blowing up Whirligig, an inflatable amusement park that's been entertaining kids for more than 20 years at Seattle Center.

"This is what it's all about," says Camas. "We bring the fun to the kids. Make sure they're happy and having fun."

And they provide a break to parents just when Spring Break begins to seem like the longest week of their lives.

From now through April 16, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., when the rides are all set up and the face painters and balloon artists are ready, the kids have the run of the place.

"Seattle Center loves the idea of having a place where kids can come and they can bounce to their heart's abandon," says Seattle Center's Michelle Blackmon.

All day floor passes typically run $8 but Thursdays are free.

Seattle Center Whirligig

(206) 684-7200

305 Harrison Street

Seattle, WA 98109



