Fun facts about Washington wine

SEATTLE - March is Washington Wine Month! It's a great time to celebrate just how far the state's industry has come.

In 1981, there were just 19 wineries. Today, there are more than 900!

The Evergreen state is the second largest wine producer in the United States.

Over the past seven years, nearly 50 percent of Washington state wines reviewed by Wine Spectator received scores of 90 points or higher.

Washington is home to 14 wine growing regions that produce nearly 70 grape varieties.

You can try wines from each region at Taste Washington which runs from March 23rd to 26th. It's the festival's 20th anniversary and will feature nearly 300 wineries and more than 70 restaurants.

