Frozen blood could save your life

SEATTLE - It only takes 60 seconds and it could save your life in 10 years or more. A Seattle startup offers to freeze your blood for use whenever you most need it.
Dr. Alex Jiao was a University of Washington student working with stem cells to make heart cells. He saw the potential of using these stem cells to heal. As a result he created Silene Biotech, which offers to freeze one's stem cells and keep them in a bank for use if health issues arise.
The technology isn't there yet. But Dr. Jiao thinks it won't be long before, for example, someone with a heart attack can repair damaged tissue using their own stem cells.
The day may even come when we can make a new liver or kidney from these cells.
Silene is up and running and offering their services to customers.
