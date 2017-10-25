Tom Douglas demonstrates how to make Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried green tomatoes at Hot Stove Society

SEATTLE - Wondering what to do with any green tomatoes you have lying around from your summer garden? Look no further!

The Hot Stove Society's Chef Tom Douglas explains and demonstrates his recipe for fried green tomatoes.

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV