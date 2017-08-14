Freedom through kiteboarding

Jeffro Rothenburg kiteboards at Jetty Island off the Port of Everett.

EVERETT, WASH. - Pure freedom. That’s how Jeffro Rothenberg describes the feeling of kiteboarding.

"Kiteboarding on Jetty Island is more than a sport...it's a lifestyle!" said Rothenberg, owner of Urban Surf kite school.

Rothenberg has been teaching kiteboarding for 14 years, and he's passionate about teaching the sport.

Kiteboarders flock to the manmade Jetty Island from April to September where the water is shallow, and the wind is magical.

Jeffro says the sport has not only changed his life, but many others as well.

“[The] skies the limit with this sport,” said Rothenberg. “You take this sport anywhere you want. You can jump high, travel far... There's a never ending way to challenge yourself with this sport.”

You can feel Jeffro’s chillaxing spirit from the moment you meet him.

"The weather is not in our control, but our attitude is,” said Rothenberg.

For Rothenberg, the beach changes your attitude and when you live in the Pacific Northwest, having a great attitude is the way to go.

Rothenberg's lessons cost $115 an hour and after five or six lessons you should be good to go on your own.

Urban Surf

(206) 545-9463

2100 N Northlake Way

Seattle, WA 98103

