Artists are leaving their work around the city... for free

SEATTLE - Local artists are giving away their work away for free. The goal is to help people feel a little more connected and create random bonds between strangers through the act of creating and giving.
It's a great way of taking art straight to local neighborhoods and build community, and understanding that the power of art can change a person and give their life a new meaning.
Normally the artists go out for a walk and leave their work around various spots of the city, hoping that someone finds a new piece of art to keep.
“It’s great to bring the community together in a non-direct way," said Rhodora Jacob.
“It’s just nice to do something for a stranger and just pass that on,” said Dave Ryan.
“It happens probably more than you know, is like a treasure hunt,” said Narboo.
“Every artist in Seattle gets their start by putting their work out so others can see it,” said Xavier Lopez.
