Artists are leaving their work around the city... for free

Artists are leaving their artwork all through Capitol Hill for anyone to pick up, for free.

Jose Cedeno , KING 7:50 PM. PDT September 20, 2017

SEATTLE - Local artists are giving away their work away for free. The goal is to help people feel a little more connected and create random bonds between strangers through the act of creating and giving.

It's a great way of taking art straight to local neighborhoods and build community, and understanding that the power of art can change a person and give their life a new meaning.

Normally the artists go out for a walk and leave their work around various spots of the city, hoping that someone finds a new piece of art to keep.

“It’s great to bring the community together in a non-direct way," said Rhodora Jacob.

 

 “It’s just nice to do something for a stranger and just pass that on,” said Dave Ryan.

 

It looks like there's still a General Lee print waiting to be found in Anchorage. Go get it!

A photo posted by Dave Ryan (@manticorestencilart) on

 

“It happens probably more than you know, is like a treasure hunt,” said Narboo. 

 

Free as a bird...

A photo posted by Brandon M Baker (@narboo) on

 

“Every artist in Seattle gets their start by putting their work out so others can see it,” said Xavier Lopez.

 

My more popular work!

A photo posted by Xavier Lopez Jr. (@gremlin517) on

 

 

