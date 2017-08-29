For author Maria Semple, moving to Seattle was less than simple

SEATTLE - In "Where'd You Go Bernadette," a transplant from California rants about all things Seattle. Well, the author is also a transplant from California but she wants to make something clear to her fellow residents.
"I really love it here and I couldn't imagine living anywhere else," said Maria Semple, author of "Where'd You Go, Bernadette."
Kind of like moss, Seattle has grown on Maria. But it was hardly love at first sight.
After 15 years of writing for shows like "Arrested Development" and "Mad About You," Maria, her boyfriend, and her daughter moved here in 2008.
