Food tells the history of Seattle at MOHAI

SEATTLE - From how it's grown and harvested, to the restaurants that serves it, food is the focus of the Museum of History and Industry's (MOHAI) latest exhibit, "Edible City: A Delicious Journey."

"Food lets us understand how we live and who we are as a community,” said Leonard Garfield, executive director of MOHAI. "Food isn't just what we eat, but it's who we are."

There's no better example of the city’s food history than Pike Place Market. Artifacts at MOHAI tell the story of the earliest vendors at the turn of the century, the Japanese-American sellers who were interned during the 1940’s, and the political movement that saved the Market from demolition it in the 1970's.

Historic kitchen items are also on display inside an actual kitchen salvaged from the Camlin Hotel, which was built in 1926.

“In the hotel advertisements in the newspaper, they actually listed modern conveniences in the kitchen as one of the great attractions,” said Dave Unger, director of curatorial services.

You can play interactive games, like a modified Candyland showcasing Seattle's sweet shops, or take a touch screen quiz highlighting restaurants of yesteryear and their original menus.

There are also some surprises, like a recreation of Table #1 at Canlis. Its spectacular view and nearby telephone made it a favorite of John Wayne.

There’s also a section devoted to the Cinnabon, which was originally created by a Seattle baker using her grandmother’s recipe.

"Who knew the Cinnabon was invented in Seattle?" Unger said.

"Edible City: A Delicious Journey" is on display through September 10, 2017.

