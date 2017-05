KingTV's Michael King at Folklife flanked by Ben Hunter on the fiddle and Joe Seamons on guitar.

Given the heat and the sunny skies, it could be a historic Folklife this weekend at Seattle Center.

Musicians Ben Hunter and Joe Seamons, Flamenco dancer Ana Montes and Korean drum troupe Oolleemm join Michael King on King-TV's "Evening" for a little Friday Folklife Fun.

