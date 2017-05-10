Flow Motion workout on the water

Core workouts are all the rage nowadays. And if you want to engage your entire core, just add water. That's the theory behind the brand new Flow Motion workout.

Just arrived in Seattle thanks to Christen Singer from FITT Balance, the new fitness program uses an unstable surface to challenge the body from head to toe.

Trainees perform everything from pushups to leg extensions to even jumping jacks on specifically designed mats.

Bare feet are encouraged to awaken the sensors in the feet.

© 2017 KING-TV