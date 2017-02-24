Fleur De Lis Garden Ornaments in Fremont will transform your garden instantly

Fleur De Lis Garden Ornaments (Photo: fleurdelisgardenornaments.com)

SEATTLE - Fleur De Lis is a family run business in Fremont who can help transform your garden into a masterpiece.

Miguel Hernandez, owner of Fleur De Lis Garden Ornaments loves his job. Miguel has several employees who are “like brothers” to him. His older son, Brian helps run the business as well. They have a great working relationship which makes going to work and making art fun.

Hernandez makes and designs many of the molds which can take up to 6 months. They make the molds, pour the cement in the molds, fill up any air bubbles, clean up the details and custom paint each piece to “bring it to life”. “One mistake and 6 months of all your hard work is gone.” Hernandez, along with his younger son, designed a troll statue who is picking his nose or picking his ear because his son likes the Shrek movies and wanted to make a statue to resemble that character.





The fountains are his favorite because the sound of the water is peaceful and “like music to my ears”. In spring he turns on all the fountains and plays opera music in the yard so people will come in, grab a coffee from an espresso stand on the property, and then walk through the yard of statues and fountains.

Hernandez says the face of the statue is the most important. If it is a St. Frances or Our Lady of Guadalupe, you want “a face you can trust.”





Hernandez says a garden is a welcome to your home and that a beautiful fountain or statue is an important way to make your home a masterpiece.

Fleur De Lis Garden Ornaments is on Leary Way in Fremont. You can also order online.



Fleur De Lis

3623 Leary Way NW

Seattle, WA 98107

Copyright King 2017