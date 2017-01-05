Flavors from the East with a West coast attitude at Ciudad Grill

Team Evening shared a feast of grilled meats at Ciudad Grill in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

SEATTLE - Welcome to the restaurant where flavors from the East meet a West Coast attitude — Ciudad Grill in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood!

Two of Seattle’s well-known entrepreneurs worked together to create Cuidad. Fat’s Chicken and Waffle’s Matt Dillon and London Pane’s Marcus Lalario collaborated to open the restaurant in July of 2016.

The brick walls of Ciudad are painted with unique, colorful creatures that perfectly match the rest of the interior. As cool and hip as the décor is, the food is what to take note of.





The large grill that sits near the entrance makes it clear that grilled meats are the centerpiece to the menu. But that’s not all you’ll find, Ciudad also serves flatbreads, salads, and a variety of nonmeat food.

On the Menu:

Lamb marinated in yoghurt

Chicken dressed in Black garlic

King Oyster mushrooms in escabeche

Smashed cucumber and feta salad

Ciudad Grill

(206) 717-2984

6118 12th Avenue South, Seattle, WA, 98108

