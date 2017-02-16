Fitcode matches your body to the perfect fitting jeans

Kirkland supermodel Rian Buckley tries on jeans for a living. So she knows how hard it is to find the perfect pair of jeans. That's why she created Fitcode, a website that matches you with your dream jeans in 30 seconds.

KING 7:47 PM. PST February 16, 2017

