Fine dining is redefined at Circadia

When you walk through the front doors of Circadia, you're greeted by a bright dining room full of velvety textures, and sparkly chandeliers. Chef Garrett Melkonian prepares works of plated art in an open kitchen.

An in-house sommelier pours behind a bartop made of beautiful blue geodes. As you move further toward the back lounge, strings of crystals decorate the ceiling, giving the impression of a night sky. It leads to a private booth, where floor-to-ceiling curtains can be drawn to create an intimate dining area.

Circadia is full of glamor and class, but its mission is to redefine fine dining by offering an elegant dining atmosphere that is still approachable, fun and inviting.

For a special Valentine's Day experience, Circadia is offering a four-course tasting menu for $100. Some of the featured dishes include caviar with hollandaise, and thin yet perfectly crispy 'wonky potatoes.' '50 Shades of Beef' is a star of the main course options. It includes butter braised short rib, parsley and marrow puree, and black truffle jus.

Valentine's Day seating is limited, but to make a reservation call 206-486-6428.

Hours

Regular Dinner service is available Monday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The lounge is open Monday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12 am.

The restaurant plans to open for lunch sometime in March.

Location

624 Olive Way, Seattle, WA 98101

