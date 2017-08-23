Finding perfect poke in Puget Sound

(Source: KING 5 Evening)

SEATTLE - Looking for a little aloha spirit? Here's six ways to get one undeniable taste of the Hawaiian islands here on the mainland.

Ono Authentic Hawaiian Poke - Edmonds

In Edmonds, Ono Poke is all about 'ohana, or family, and not just because the owner's mom and brother-in-law work there.

"It's just welcoming," owner Steven Ono said. "That's kind of what it comes down to. Everyone is 'ohana in one way or another, so why not just treat everybody like it?"

There, you'll find the chefs prepare poke the same way those in Maui do - marinated, available by the pound, and fresh. Ono's ahi comes from Hawaii every day - so it's your chance to visit the islands without buying plane tickets.

"I just really want them to feel like they're in Hawaii, just for a second," Ono said.

Kama'aina Grindz - Everett

Also from Hawaii, Chef Dean Shinagawa fuses his childhood recipes with his background in fine dining at Kama'aina Grindz in Everett.

There, ahi is served over a bed of rice with greens and crispy wontons. It's bright, clean, and for Dean, nostalgic.

"It just takes me back home, kind of like eating on the beach and watching the sunset and watching the waves, everyone on the beach," he said. "It just brings back home."

45th Stop and Shop - Wallingford

You can also grab amazing poke to-go at, believe it or not, a Wallingford convenience store.

45th Stop and Shop serves scrumptious bowls that are Instagram-famous. Lines tend to be long, but according to co-owner John Chung, it's definitely worth the wait.

goPoke - Chinatown International District

You'll find more authentic poke in the Chinatown International District. Three brothers run goPoke, where you can build your own bowl or try a version without a fork: the poke-ritto. Wrapped in rice an seaweed, you can add edamame and masago for a tasty and healthy meal.

Sam Choy's Poke to the Max - Columbia City

Known as the Puget Sound's "godfather of poke, " Sam Choy helped ignite fish salad fever with his popular food truck. His Poke to the Max is located further south in Columbia City, but there are also three food trucks that roam the city. Once there, read the instructions, order a plate, and understand why people keep coming back for more.

Big Boys Kainan - Kent

Big Boys Kainan has one of the most unique offerings of poke in the region. Its menu fuses Filipino and Hawaiian cuisine. Try the poke tacos - they're made with steamed rice and nori shells - and prepared with a lot of heart.

"They really cook with a lot of love and it reminded me of how my mom cooks, how my aunt cooks, and just fusing those together made a lot of sense to me," owner Nate Daep said.

