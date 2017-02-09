Fifty Shades author E.L. James on why she loves Seattle

Author E.L. James talks to reporter Kim Holcomb about Seattle, the setting of new movie Fifty Shades Darker .

SEATTLE – The British author who set the Fifty Shades trilogy in Seattle wrote the books without ever setting foot in the city.

"These books started as Twilight fan fiction, that's why I set it in Washington. I had to do every single journey on Google so thank god for Street View,” she said. "Escala was just being built and it was one of the most expensive apartments I could find, so that's why I set it there."

When she finally did make it to the Emerald City on a book tour, she was dazzled - and realized there was more to the Pacific Northwest than she'd imagined.

"It's so much more vibrant and beautiful, the water, the greenery, it's gorgeous,” she said.

Her role as film producer also acquainted her with Hollywood, where she walks red carpets along with the stars. But she admits, the fanaticism is still surreal.

“I'll never get used to that,” she said. "This isn't my real life. My real life is at home with the dogs and sometimes my children, who are off at University. That's my real life."

But James is also clear that her stories should never be confused with reality.

“Of course, it’s a complete fantasy because we all know men don't change. But hey, we can always try,” she said, laughing.

Fifty Shades Darker is rated R and opens in Seattle on February 10.

Copyright 2017 KING