Field Trip Friday: Trampoline 101 at SANCA

This week on Field Trip Friday, we find out the answer to that question on everyone's mind: is Saint too tall to do a backflip? Jim takes Team Evening to the School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts (SANCA) in Georgetown. SANCA is a non-profit organizat

KING 8:27 PM. PST February 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories