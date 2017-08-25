Field Trip Friday: The team strikes out at Rage Cage

Evening reporter Kim Holcomb steps up to bat at Everett's Rage Cage.

EVERETT, WASH. - They say that hitting a baseball is one of the hardest things to do in sports, so how will Team Evening fair up against the pitch machines at Rage Cage?

Rage Cage has been a staple in the Everett community since it opened more than 30 years ago.

The setup isn't like the tradition batting cage layout you're probably used to, and they offer various speed and difficulty options in both the softball and baseball cages. Bats are provided for free use and all ages are welcome.

Rage Cage

(425) 348-5266

1520 112th St SW, Everett, WA 98204

