Field Trip Friday: The Evening Van Rocks Pacific Raceways

Don Kitch provides hands on instruction as Evening's Jim Dever pilots the Evening van around Pacific Raceways.

KENT, WASH. - The "Evening" van became a race car as Jim, Kim, Saint and Michael roared around the track at Pacific Raceways in Kent.

OK, so roared might be a stretch. But instructor Don Kitch from ProFormance Racing School took the van to new heights with Jim Dever at the wheel.

During our Field Trip Friday, we learned Jim needs driving glasses. Kim can't look. Saint often gets driving advice from his wife. Michael trusts Jim with his life. And Don's biggest fear is bones in his ice cream.

He offered no further comment.

Proformance also offers Teen Street Survival and High Performance courses in your car or the brand new Toyotas they provide.

