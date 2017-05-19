Seattle - A Georgetown cafe has become the center of a new artist community, where patrons can enjoy the finer things in life, like drinking alcohol and attempting to draw a real life model. Team Evening visited The Conservatory and learned that while all four of them have a talent for drinking moderately, their skills for drawing were less than amazing. Not a problem says owner Carlos Pardhina: "We encourage everybody to art. To just create!"

The Conservatory offers drink and draw sessions on the first Friday of every month.

© 2017 KING-TV