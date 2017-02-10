Field Trip Friday: Team Evening takes on a trampoline

SEATTLE - This week on Field Trip Friday, we find out the answer to that question on everyone's mind: is Saint too tall to do a backflip? Jim takes Team Evening to the School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts (SANCA) in Georgetown.

SANCA is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving mental and physical health through the joys of acrobatics and circus arts.

They offer quarterly classes for students 2 years-old and up. The Circus Arts curriculum includes tumbling, wire walking, juggling, trampoline, rolling globe, aerial arts and acrobatics. Other classes offered are for specific apparatus or skill, such as unicycle or trampoline.

SANCA also offers "Single Serving" classes, on topics like "Flying Trapeze for Everyone" and "Intro to Circus." Online enrollment has just begun for their 2017 Summer Camps.

"If there are things you think you can't do in life," says Saint. "This might be the place where you find out you actually can."

School of Acrobatics and New Circus Arts

674 S Orcas St

Seattle, WA 98108

(206) 652-4433

