Field Trip Friday: Squash the competition

SEATTLE - This week on Field Trip Friday, Team Evening heads over to the Seattle Athletic Club to test their physical and mental prowess, in the game of squash.

Coach Annelize was at one time world number 13, and she's seen it all. But I don't think she's ever seen anyone with quite the eagerness of Jim Dever.

You can work up a sweat indoors with friends for the perfect cold-weather workout. All you need is some protective eyewear and a racket!

One of the coolest things about this game is how much of it is mental; squash has actually been called "physical chess." What you have to do is be able to anticipate what your opponent is doing. Get in place. And then knock the hell outta that ball.

The Seattle Athletic Club is open Monday through Friday from 5:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Saturday & Sunday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Seattle Athletic Club

2020 Western Ave

Seattle, WA 98121

(206) 443-1111

Copyright 2016 KING