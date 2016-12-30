Field Trip Friday: Rock Box karaoke on Capitol Hill

Musician Ethan Tucker sings karaoke at Rock Box with Jim, Kim, Michael and Saint from Team Evening.

SEATTLE -- For this week's Field Trip Friday, Jim, Kim, Michael and Saint sing karaoke with a contestant from The Voice!

Ethan Tucker of Olympia is on Team Blake this season. He's a singer/songwriter whose signature sound includes acoustic guitar and bluesy, soulful vocals. (You can purchase his latest album here.)

Tucker has traveled the country with the likes of Jimmy Cliff and Buddy Guy, but agreed to give Team Evening some tips for performing karaoke.

The group met at Rock Box on Capitol Hill, a Japanese-style karaoke venue with private rooms and a full bar. They're open seven days a week, and it's happy hour all day on Sundays.

