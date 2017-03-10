Field Trip Friday: Recoop Spa in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Looking for a spa experience that caters to women and men?
Team Evening discovered just the place on the east side – Recoop Spa, named one of the best spas in the nation by The Zoe Report.
The classy, comfortable spa offers “Dapper Facial” and “MAN-icure” treatments for men, in addition to an array of services for women.
Saint, Michael and Jim experienced their first-ever “spa day” (with veteran spa-goer Kim) – watch the video to see how they fared!
Recoop Spa is located on Bellevue Way NE and they’re open seven days a week.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs