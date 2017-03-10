Field Trip Friday: Recoop Spa in Bellevue

Jim, Saint, Michael and Kim enjoyed a "spa day" at Recoop Spa in Bellevue.

BELLEVUE, Wash. – Looking for a spa experience that caters to women and men?

Team Evening discovered just the place on the east side – Recoop Spa, named one of the best spas in the nation by The Zoe Report.

The classy, comfortable spa offers “Dapper Facial” and “MAN-icure” treatments for men, in addition to an array of services for women.

Saint, Michael and Jim experienced their first-ever “spa day” (with veteran spa-goer Kim) – watch the video to see how they fared!

Recoop Spa is located on Bellevue Way NE and they’re open seven days a week.

