Field Trip Friday : prom season at Leroy Menswear

The gang visited Leroy Menswear in search of flashy clothes that make the boys look like rock stars or at least the stars of a prom for middle aged men.

Leroy Shumate has owned the Pike Street store since 1980. He sells distinctive clothes, shoes and neckwear that have become popular with the prom crowd. Know someone who wants to become king of the prom? Send them to Leroy.

