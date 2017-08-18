KING
Close
Weather Alert Fire Weather Watch
Close

Field Trip Friday: Pick your own blueberries in Snohomish

Jim, Kim, Michael and Saint try their hand at blueberry picking in Snohomish valley.

Kim Holcomb, KING 8:09 PM. PDT August 18, 2017

SNOHOMISH, WASH. - Mountainview Blueberry Farm is a prime place for u-pick berries in the summer months.

Originally founded in the 1940’s, it now boasts nine acres of 8,000 blueberry bushes. They sell for $2.60 a pound – but you’re also paying for the experience.

"We consider ourselves more of an agri-tainment operation,” said owner Keith Stocker.

The farm is located off East Lowell-Larimer Road and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 8am to 5pm. They expect the blueberry picking season to last through Labor Day weekend.

Team Evening went picking – watch to see who collected the most!

Mountainview Blueberry Farm
(360) 668-3391
7617 E Lowell Larimer Rd, Snohomish, WA 98296

 

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.   Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.  Connect with Evening via FacebookTwitterInstagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories