Field Trip Friday: Pick your own blueberries in Snohomish

Jim Dever, Saint Bryan, Michael King and Kim Holcomb picked pounds of blueberries at Mountainview Blueberry Farm in Snohomish.

SNOHOMISH, WASH. - Mountainview Blueberry Farm is a prime place for u-pick berries in the summer months.

Originally founded in the 1940’s, it now boasts nine acres of 8,000 blueberry bushes. They sell for $2.60 a pound – but you’re also paying for the experience.

"We consider ourselves more of an agri-tainment operation,” said owner Keith Stocker.

The farm is located off East Lowell-Larimer Road and is open Tuesday-Sunday from 8am to 5pm. They expect the blueberry picking season to last through Labor Day weekend.

Team Evening went picking – watch to see who collected the most!

Mountainview Blueberry Farm

(360) 668-3391

7617 E Lowell Larimer Rd, Snohomish, WA 98296

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com. Connect with Evening via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

© 2017 KING-TV