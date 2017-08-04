Field Trip Friday: Olympia's mysterious Mima Mounds

Thurston County's Mima Mounds offer a nature walk and a mystery.

And we took our new ride to a mysterious place that's just 20 minutes away. A landscape filled with baffling bumps that you and your family can explore for yourselves.

You can walk among an unsolved mystery at the Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve, about 20 miles south of Olympia.

The 637-acre park features trails and carefully restored prairie vegetation. But the stars of the show are hundreds of surprisingly uniform mounds, which came into existence sometime after the last ice age.

Exactly how the lumps were formed is a mystery scientists have been trying to solve since the 1800's. They could be the result of a glacial melt leaving behind deposits, or perhaps some sort of biological activity long in the past.

KING 5 Evening's Michael King suggests a hairier origin. "You can tell by the different shapes that different species of sasquatches built each mound," said King.

His co-host, Kim Holcomb, has her own explanation. Holcomb said, "Maybe prairie dogs, but probably gophers."

Explore for yourself and have some fun coming up with your own theory!

Mima Mounds Natural Area Preserve

(360) 577-2025

12315 Waddell Creek Rd SW, Olympia, WA 98512

