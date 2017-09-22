KING
Close

Field Trip Friday: Lattin's Country Cider Mill and Farm

Team evening takes their first field trip to Olympia's Lattin's Cider Mill!

Jim Dever, KING 8:03 PM. PDT September 22, 2017

EAST OLYMPIA, WASH. - The Lattin family opened their popular South Sound attraction more than 40 years ago.  Their apple fritters, pies and produce are beloved local treats.   Guests can also get up-close and personal with farm animals and explore the farm through group tours and parties.

 

The Apple Festival at Lattin's starts the last weekend of September and runs every weekend through October.

Lattin's Country Cider Mill and Farm
9402 Rich Rd SE, Olympia, WA 98501

 

Evening is your guide to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest.   Watch it weeknights at 7:30 on KING 5 TV or streaming live on KING5.com.  Connect with Evening via FacebookTwitterInstagram or email: eveningtips@king5.com.

 

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories