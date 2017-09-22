Field Trip Friday: Lattin's Country Cider Mill and Farm

Team Evening samples the goods at Lattin's Country Cider Mill and Farm in East Olympia.

EAST OLYMPIA, WASH. - The Lattin family opened their popular South Sound attraction more than 40 years ago. Their apple fritters, pies and produce are beloved local treats. Guests can also get up-close and personal with farm animals and explore the farm through group tours and parties.

The Apple Festival at Lattin's starts the last weekend of September and runs every weekend through October.

Lattin's Country Cider Mill and Farm

9402 Rich Rd SE, Olympia, WA 98501

