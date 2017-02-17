KING
Field Trip Friday: Team Evening takes flight

This week on Field Trip Friday, Team Evening takes flight at iFly Indoor Skydiving in Tukwila.

Michael King , KING 7:40 PM. PST February 17, 2017

iFly gives you wings inside its flight chamber: a wall to wall cushion of air. It's not for Superman; iFly is actually a training facility for competitive skydivers and athletes in the sport of body flight. But it's also open to beginners of every age... and anyone seeking a thrill. iFly offers special flying packages for first time flyers, families, and parties. Check out their website for more info. 

iFly Seattle
349 Tukwila Pkwy
Tukwila, WA 98188
(206) 244-4359

 

