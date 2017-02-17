TUKWILA, WASH. - This week on Field Trip Friday, Team Evening takes flight at iFly Indoor Skydiving in Tukwila.

iFly gives you wings inside its flight chamber: a wall to wall cushion of air. It's not for Superman; iFly is actually a training facility for competitive skydivers and athletes in the sport of body flight. But it's also open to beginners of every age... and anyone seeking a thrill. iFly offers special flying packages for first time flyers, families, and parties. Check out their website for more info.

iFly Seattle

349 Tukwila Pkwy

Tukwila, WA 98188

(206) 244-4359

Copyright 2017 KING