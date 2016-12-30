Field Trip Friday: Ice Cream Social in Tacoma

Michael King, Jim Dever, Saint Bryan and Kim Holcomb taste the unique flavors at Ice Cream Social in Tacoma.

TACOMA – This week’s Field Trip Friday takes Team Evening to 6th Avenue in Tacoma, for some of the most unique ice cream in the entire state.

Ice Cream Social is a small, family-run shop specializing in handcrafted ice cream. They use local, natural ingredients – including real fruits and vegetables – to create innovative flavors like Merlot, French toast, star anise, Mat Hat Earl Grey, and fresh fig.

"We've also done avocado, garlic, and in the fall we have sweet corn with black pepper,” said owner Layla Isaac. "I would go for the fun ones, for sure."

You can visit Ice Cream Social seven days a week. Their ice cream is also available at some local retailers.

