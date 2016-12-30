Team Evening takes a dive on this week's Field Trip Friday

Team Evening takes on the 10-meter high dive, but only two will make the jump. Who do you think is crazy enough to do it?

FEDERAL WAY, WASH. - Team Evening takes you on a journey each Friday on their new series "Field Trip Friday." Tonight, they risk their lives for YOU more than 30 feet in the air at the King County Aquatic Center.

People have broken their noses, dislocated shoulders, punctured lungs-- absolutely. I chose to bring Team Evening to jump off King County Aquatic Center's 10 meter platform.

We opened this challenge up to all members of Team Evening, but two of them... who shall remain nameless... are being ninnies.





For the rest of their lives, they'll be filled with regret. We're looking forward to that.

Our coach: Kelly Robertson. You may know her as Kelly McCormick, when she won her two Olympic medals.

"Keep your eyes open. Eyes open," says McCormick. "Give a little jump, try not to step off 'cause your balance will get forward. Little jump. Use your arms for balance in the air. Like a bird."

Legs?

"Together," says McCormick.

Will Team Evening leave the Aquatic Center unscathed? Watch and find out on this week's Field Trip Friday.

